Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Strix Group (LON:KETL)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Strix Group (LON:KETL) in a research report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Strix Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 378 ($4.94).

Shares of LON KETL opened at GBX 284 ($3.71) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £586.45 million and a P/E ratio of 24.48. Strix Group has a 1-year low of GBX 209.50 ($2.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 390 ($5.10). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 353.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 320.88.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a GBX 2.75 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Strix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.68%.

In other news, insider Mark Victor Edward Bartlett sold 1,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.25), for a total value of £3,575,000 ($4,670,760.39). Also, insider Mark Adrian Kirkland acquired 8,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.75) per share, for a total transaction of £24,997.70 ($32,659.66).

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

