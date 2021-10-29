Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Holdings Raised by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,404,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,273,000 after buying an additional 901,788 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 1,354.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,830,000 after buying an additional 728,417 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,685,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,974,000 after buying an additional 405,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,301,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PENN. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $73.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.15. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.09 and a 1 year high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

