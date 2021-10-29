Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.43 Billion

Analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will announce $6.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $6.66 billion. Penske Automotive Group reported sales of $5.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $25.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.24 billion to $25.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $27.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.08 billion to $29.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on PAG shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 471.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,173,000 after acquiring an additional 310,280 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,916,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,708,000 after acquiring an additional 264,504 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,789,000 after acquiring an additional 260,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 27.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,736,000 after acquiring an additional 140,591 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $10,081,000. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAG stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.80. 324,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.16. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $50.45 and a 52-week high of $114.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

