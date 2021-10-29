Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Reaches New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $114.34 and last traded at $110.74, with a volume of 458376 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.61.

The company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.

PAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 471.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,173,000 after purchasing an additional 310,280 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,916,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,708,000 after acquiring an additional 264,504 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,789,000 after acquiring an additional 260,834 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 27.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,736,000 after acquiring an additional 140,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,081,000. Institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

