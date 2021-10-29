Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.67 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Peoples Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.35.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.75). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 24.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PEBO. Piper Sandler raised Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $32.05 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $36.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average of $31.44. The firm has a market cap of $630.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $31,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,819 shares in the company, valued at $57,007.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $37,343. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter worth $4,240,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $3,649,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 41.2% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 225,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 65,644 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 286.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 64,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,024,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,982,000 after buying an additional 38,569 shares during the last quarter. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

