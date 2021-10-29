Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Hits New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $30.18 and last traded at $29.08, with a volume of 6995768 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.14.

The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Perion Network had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PERI. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Perion Network by 14.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 516,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after buying an additional 63,560 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Perion Network by 40.4% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Perion Network by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the second quarter worth approximately $1,837,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Perion Network by 22.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after buying an additional 63,753 shares in the last quarter. 40.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $936.35 million, a PE ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.28.

Perion Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

