Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.99

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.99 and traded as high as $8.73. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 5,069 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perma-Pipe International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $69.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average is $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $39.80 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPIH. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Perma-Pipe International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Perma-Pipe International by 38.5% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perma-Pipe International during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Perma-Pipe International by 729.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Perma-Pipe International by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 198,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 15,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPIH)

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants; and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.

