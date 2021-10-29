PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.44

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.44 and last traded at $23.44, with a volume of 1763 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.98.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a market cap of $695.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average is $34.15.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). PetIQ had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $271.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.61 million. On average, analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 599,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,130,000 after acquiring an additional 40,817 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in PetIQ by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PetIQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PetIQ by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in PetIQ by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period.

About PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

