Petrofac (LON:PFC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $121.50

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.50 ($1.59) and traded as high as GBX 136.40 ($1.78). Petrofac shares last traded at GBX 129.50 ($1.69), with a volume of 4,101,831 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Petrofac from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 124.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 121.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £453.15 million and a PE ratio of -3.34.

In other Petrofac news, insider Francesca Di Carlo purchased 2,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £5,006.82 ($6,541.44).

About Petrofac (LON:PFC)

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

