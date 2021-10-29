PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) to post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.28. PGT Innovations posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PGT Innovations.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.83 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

PGT Innovations stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.35. The stock had a trading volume of 190,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,134. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.46. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $16.39 and a 12-month high of $28.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 140.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in PGT Innovations by 3,844.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in PGT Innovations by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PGT Innovations (PGTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.