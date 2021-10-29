PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PGT INDUSTRIES pioneered the U.S. impact-resistant window and door industry and today is the nation’s leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. PGT is also one of the largest window and door manufacturers in the United States. The company’s total line of custom windows and doors is now available throughout the eastern United States, the Gulf Coast and in a growing international market, which includes the Caribbean, South America and Australia. PGT’s product line includes PGT Aluminum and Vinyl Windows and Doors; WinGuard Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors; PGT Architectural Systems; and Eze-Breeze Sliding Panels. PGT Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGT, Inc. “

NYSE:PGTI opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.78. PGT Innovations has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.83 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 32.9% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 796,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after acquiring an additional 197,275 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

