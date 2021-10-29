Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Trading Up 11.5%

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) shot up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.18 and last traded at $18.00. 965 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 47,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pharvaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

The stock has a market cap of $555.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.52.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Analysts predict that Pharvaris will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHVS. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Pharvaris in the 1st quarter worth $934,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the first quarter valued at about $389,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the first quarter worth about $459,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the first quarter worth about $683,000. Finally, Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in Pharvaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharvaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

