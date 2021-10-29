Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.86

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.86 and last traded at $26.23, with a volume of 1169 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.04.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average is $34.30. The stock has a market cap of $760.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.21.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.07. As a group, analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, Director David A. Socks sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $505,282.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,371 shares of company stock valued at $1,523,703. Insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 71.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 494.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

