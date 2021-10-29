Philippe Courtot Family Trust Sells 50,700 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 50,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $6,088,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Philippe Courtot Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 25th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 51,839 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $6,178,690.41.
- On Friday, October 22nd, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 84,061 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $9,905,748.24.
- On Wednesday, October 20th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 22,810 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total transaction of $2,625,659.10.
- On Monday, October 18th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 31,448 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total transaction of $3,627,841.28.
- On Thursday, October 14th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 27,262 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $3,136,765.72.
- On Friday, September 24th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $120,240.00.
- On Friday, September 17th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 33,989 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $4,089,896.37.
- On Tuesday, September 14th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 2,400 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $288,216.00.
- On Thursday, September 2nd, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 50,938 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $6,113,578.76.
- On Monday, August 30th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 76,336 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $8,829,021.76.
Qualys stock traded up $4.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.48. 296,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.71 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.06 and its 200-day moving average is $106.23. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.
Qualys Company Profile
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
