Philippe Courtot Family Trust Sells 50,700 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 50,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $6,088,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Philippe Courtot Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 51,839 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $6,178,690.41.

On Friday, October 22nd, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 84,061 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $9,905,748.24.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 22,810 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total transaction of $2,625,659.10.

On Monday, October 18th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 31,448 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total transaction of $3,627,841.28.

On Thursday, October 14th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 27,262 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $3,136,765.72.

On Friday, September 24th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $120,240.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 33,989 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $4,089,896.37.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 2,400 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $288,216.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 50,938 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $6,113,578.76.

On Monday, August 30th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 76,336 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $8,829,021.76.

Qualys stock traded up $4.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.48. 296,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.71 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.06 and its 200-day moving average is $106.23. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

