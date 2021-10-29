Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stake Lifted by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,334,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 17.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,923,398,000 after purchasing an additional 649,223 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 568.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 600,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,546,000 after purchasing an additional 510,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,538,864,000 after purchasing an additional 501,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PSX shares. cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.63.

PSX stock opened at $76.75 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.48.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $2.07. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

