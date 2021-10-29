Pigeoncoin Trading Down 5.8% Over Last Week (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $66,545.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008264 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000087 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

