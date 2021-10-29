Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:PPC traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.20. 613,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,657. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.91, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.
About Pilgrim’s Pride
Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.
