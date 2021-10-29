Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.20. 613,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,657. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.91, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 588.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329,035 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $8,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.