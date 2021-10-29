PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Short Interest Up 1,350.0% in October

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 1,350.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000.

PGP stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

