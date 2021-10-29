Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

PTOC opened at $9.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69. Pine Technology Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTOC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $13,566,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $4,715,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $2,713,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $4,361,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $3,682,000.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

