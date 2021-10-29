Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.04. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LPI. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $79.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.06. Laredo Petroleum has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $99.26. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 4.74.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $294.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.16 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 67.47% and a negative return on equity of 499.97%.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,228,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 5.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 5.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

