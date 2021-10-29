Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chubb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $12.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $12.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.55 EPS.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CB. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.67.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $196.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.39. Chubb has a 12 month low of $126.56 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 8.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total value of $548,172.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,992,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

