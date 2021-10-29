Piper Sandler Comments on Community Bank System, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Community Bank System in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.84. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE CBU opened at $71.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.98 and its 200-day moving average is $74.85. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Community Bank System by 715.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Community Bank System by 131.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Community Bank System by 27.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.