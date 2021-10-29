Piper Sandler Comments on PJT Partners Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for PJT Partners in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PJT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

PJT Partners stock opened at $81.83 on Friday. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $64.81 and a 52-week high of $89.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.75.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.06%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

