Piper Sandler Comments on Sierra Bancorp’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ BSRR opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.56. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $384.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 16.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 92,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

