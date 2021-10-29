Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC)

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for The Community Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Community Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The Community Financial had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 11.40%.

TCFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Community Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Community Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ TCFC opened at $37.95 on Thursday. The Community Financial has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $216.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The Community Financial’s payout ratio is 21.90%.

In other news, Director Michael Brian Adams purchased 1,203 shares of The Community Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $42,995.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd L. Capitani sold 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $53,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCFC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Community Financial by 18.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 288,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 45,519 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Community Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Community Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Community Financial by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 21,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Community Financial by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

The Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

