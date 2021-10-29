Piper Sandler Weighs in on Microsoft Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now forecasts that the software giant will earn $2.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.31. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $352.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.11 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MSFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.66.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $324.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $199.62 and a 52 week high of $326.10.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Amundi bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Microsoft by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after buying an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 337.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,296,895,000 after buying an additional 9,387,405 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 43.1% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,829,372,000 after buying an additional 6,168,906 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 24,327.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717,183 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

