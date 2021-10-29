Pivotal Research Raises Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $385.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price upped by Pivotal Research from $300.00 to $385.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SPOT. Redburn Partners restated a sell rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim upgraded Spotify Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $304.72.

SPOT opened at $288.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.48 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.89. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $201.68 and a one year high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. QS Investors LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $596,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

