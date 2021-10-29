PlayGame (PXG) Market Cap Reaches $399,915.12

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 28th. In the last week, PlayGame has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PlayGame coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. PlayGame has a market cap of $399,915.12 and approximately $14,442.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PlayGame alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00051456 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.93 or 0.00232667 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00099410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame (CRYPTO:PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.