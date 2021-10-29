Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) vs. LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Head to Head Analysis

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) and LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.6% of LTC Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of LTC Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Plaza Retail REIT and LTC Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plaza Retail REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LTC Properties $159.34 million 8.37 $95.29 million $2.41 14.06

LTC Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Plaza Retail REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Plaza Retail REIT and LTC Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plaza Retail REIT N/A N/A N/A LTC Properties 37.80% 7.99% 4.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Plaza Retail REIT and LTC Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plaza Retail REIT 0 3 2 0 2.40 LTC Properties 2 2 0 0 1.50

Plaza Retail REIT currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.62%. LTC Properties has a consensus price target of $38.67, indicating a potential upside of 14.13%. Given Plaza Retail REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Plaza Retail REIT is more favorable than LTC Properties.

Summary

LTC Properties beats Plaza Retail REIT on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza Retail REIT operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust, which acquires, develops and redevelops unenclosed and enclosed retail real estate in Atlantic Canada, Québec and Ontario. The company was founded by Michael Zakuta and Earl Brewer in 1999 and is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

