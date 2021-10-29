PlotX Trading 3.1% Lower This Week (PLOT)

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 28th. PlotX has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and $194,515.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PlotX has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PlotX coin can currently be bought for $0.0502 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00049968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.84 or 0.00209664 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00099397 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PlotX Profile

PlotX is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlotX’s official website is plotx.io . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

