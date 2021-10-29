Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 10,140 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 66.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.12% of AutoZone worth $37,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $67,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,780.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,626.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,541.09. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,085.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,844.99. The company has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $30.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,661.53.

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.