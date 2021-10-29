Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 57.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 233,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,214 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AON were worth $55,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in AON by 286.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in AON by 320.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in AON by 35.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AON during the second quarter valued at $67,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AON. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AON from $306.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.15.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $321.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $288.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $322.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

