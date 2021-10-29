Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $32.24 Million Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,161,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $32,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth $59,000. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.82.

Shares of DELL opened at $110.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.88 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.32. The firm has a market cap of $84.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $26,893,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $591,785.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 433,642 shares of company stock valued at $43,205,901 over the last 90 days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

