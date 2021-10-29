Point72 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 62.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 117,721 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $45,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Altarock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $813,114,000 after purchasing an additional 303,619 shares in the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $95,125,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,497,000 after purchasing an additional 141,817 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,794,112,000 after purchasing an additional 137,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,129,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,673,203,000 after purchasing an additional 91,111 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.27, for a total value of $7,374,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total value of $6,439,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $27,727,090. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $628.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $619.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $627.79. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $456.25 and a 12 month high of $688.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 76.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDG. Zacks Investment Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $687.29.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.