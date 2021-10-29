Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 22,322 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,322 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Carvana worth $49,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Carvana by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Carvana by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $298.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.41. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $179.24 and a 52 week high of $376.83. The company has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.66 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVNA. Truist increased their price objective on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $421.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.79.

In other news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $3,359,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,211,536.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.26, for a total value of $19,935,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,616 shares of company stock worth $146,650,524 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

