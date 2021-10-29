Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 41,677 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Humana worth $41,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Humana by 24.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 61.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. boosted its holdings in Humana by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 4,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.92.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HUM opened at $467.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.22 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $408.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.