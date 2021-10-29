Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $166.42

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 166.42 ($2.17) and traded as high as GBX 179.50 ($2.35). Polar Capital Global Financials Trust shares last traded at GBX 173.50 ($2.27), with a volume of 281,927 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 166.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 164.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of £455.00 million and a PE ratio of 3.51.

About Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFT)

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.