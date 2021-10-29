Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $47.08

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$47.08 and traded as high as C$49.21. Pollard Banknote shares last traded at C$48.57, with a volume of 38,638 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$52.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63. The company has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.89.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$113.40 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.51%.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

