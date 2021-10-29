Polymetal International (LON:POLY) PT Lowered to GBX 1,450 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its price target decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,624 ($21.22).

Shares of POLY opened at GBX 1,384 ($18.08) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,386.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,720.71. Polymetal International has a 12 month low of GBX 1,014.14 ($13.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,950 ($25.48).

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

