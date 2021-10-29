Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AUCOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

Shares of AUCOY stock opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.28. Polymetal International has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $25.25.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.