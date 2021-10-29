Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PWCDF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Co. of Canada currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PWCDF opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $35.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.92.

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.