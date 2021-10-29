Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Gap Down to $106.99

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $106.99, but opened at $103.48. Power Integrations shares last traded at $103.04, with a volume of 921 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on POWI shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.81.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,928 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total value of $321,582.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,099,081.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 353 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $34,869.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 106,660 shares in the company, valued at $10,535,874.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,854 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter worth $815,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter worth $571,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 291.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 15,879 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the second quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter worth $122,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations Company Profile (NASDAQ:POWI)

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.