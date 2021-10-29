PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Given a C$17.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 price target on PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$14.10 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$17.78.

PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$15.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 50.45. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of C$7.88 and a twelve month high of C$16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.90.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

