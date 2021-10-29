Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APTS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jonestrading raised their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:APTS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.63. The stock had a trading volume of 11,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,680. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87. The company has a market capitalization of $662.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.31, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. Preferred Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 0.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.42%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 75,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

