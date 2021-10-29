Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Bank is one of the largest independent commercial banks in California focusing on the Chinese-American market. The bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Company conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through ten full-service branch banking offices in Alhambra, Century City, Chino Hills, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Santa Monica and Valencia, California. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid- sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Preferred Bank continues to benefit from the significant migration to Southern California of “

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $67.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.50. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $32.87 and a one year high of $71.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Preferred Bank by 110,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter worth $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Preferred Bank (PFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.