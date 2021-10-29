Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $80.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.59% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Bank is one of the largest independent commercial banks in California focusing on the Chinese-American market. The bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Company conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through ten full-service branch banking offices in Alhambra, Century City, Chino Hills, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Santa Monica and Valencia, California. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid- sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Preferred Bank continues to benefit from the significant migration to Southern California of “

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $67.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.30. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $32.87 and a twelve month high of $71.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 303,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,234,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 17,549 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,026,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $485,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

