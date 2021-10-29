Primas (PST) Price Tops $0.0212 on Exchanges

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. In the last seven days, Primas has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Primas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0212 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Primas has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.10 or 0.00315087 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000464 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Primas Coin Profile

Primas (PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primas’ official website is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Primas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

