Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Trading 7% Higher

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) traded up 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.80 and last traded at $24.08. 8,460 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 511,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.51.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRVA shares. Truist cut their price target on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.67.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $225.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.76 million. Research analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,353,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $291,754,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $124,562,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $109,079,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $57,686,000. 53.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

