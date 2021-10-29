Proficio Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,065 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $33,588,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.8% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,845,459,000 after purchasing an additional 507,599 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.7% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,574 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,892 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.66.

NYSE:MCD opened at $244.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $249.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.