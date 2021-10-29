Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys 520 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 12.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,099 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,888,000 after buying an additional 4,421,724 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,908,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,951,000 after buying an additional 2,873,575 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,254,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,558,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $89.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32. The company has a market capitalization of $135.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

